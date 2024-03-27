Man faces court accused of sexual intercourse with underage

BY ROMINAH FAKA

A man accused of having sexual intercourse with a 11-year-old girl has faced court.

The case had its first mention at the magistrate court yesterday.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim who is underage, is facing five counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 15.

Defence told court yesterday that it had only received a substitute charge on Monday this week, hence sought a seven-day adjournment to allow for time to look through the document.

Defence also told court of the intention to file a proposal for plea bargain at the close of business yesterday.

Court adjourned to April 7 for plea, with defence and prosecution to update court on their position regarding the proposal.

Remand warrant for the accused was extended.

Prosecution alleged the accused had sexual intercourse with the alleged victim, who was 11 years old at the time, on an unknown date in 2022.

Allegations said the incident took place at a village in Big Ngella, Central province.

Again, on October 28 last year, prosecution alleged that the accused had sexual intercourse with the alleged victim in the same village.

The matter was reported to police on January 23, 2024 and the accused was arrested and remanded in Rove.

Office of Public Prosecution appears for the State and Office of Public Solicitor office appears for the defence.