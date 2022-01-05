Man arrested over alleged rape of step daughters

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

AUKI police have arrested a man in his 40s yesterday over allegations he raped his two step daughters.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested with the help of relatives.

Auki Police Operation Manager, Michael Ramosaea, says the suspect is from one of the villages in the interior of West Kwara’ae.

Ramosaea said police will allege the suspect on a number of occasions threatened the girls, aged 17 and 15, with knives and forced them to have sex with him.

He said this has been going on for a while until recently when the girls and their mother alerted relatives about it, who in turn reported it to the police and the Malaita Christian Care Centre, where the girls are being kept for counselling.

“The suspect is remanded in police custody and he will face charges of incest, defilement and rape,” Ramosaea said.

He calls on relatives of parties to remain calm and allow the matter to be dealt with by the law.

He warns police will not tolerate any unlawful actions that may arise from this incident.