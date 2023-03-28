Malaria and diarrhoea cases increase in Auki

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI clinic has over the past weeks reported an increase in malaria and diarrhoea cases in certain communities within Auki.

A statement from the clinic said there is increase in cases for both diseases in certain communities within Auki town, and the trend is stable.

It said according to data gathered, the increase is beyond normal data the clinic usually collects.

The clinic warns people to take appropriate measures to avoid the disease.

It said given the situation that the province is running low on drugs, it will be a challenge to control these rise in cases.

There are also reports of similar increases in rural health clinics around Auki town.

Supervising Director of Malaita province health, Dr David Danitofea said yesterday that his office is yet to be fully made aware of these increases in malaria and diarrhoea cases, but says people are asked to take control measures.

He said people must take up responsibility to make sure their homes are clean and apply hygiene practices at all times.