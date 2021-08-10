Malaita’s vaccination roll-out launch this week

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

The official launch of vaccination rollout for Malaita province is scheduled for this week.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare confirmed this in his national address on covid-19 updates yesterday.

“I am happy to inform you that the launch for the Malaita vaccination roll out is scheduled for later this week to be followed by the full roll-out in the province.

“I thank the health theme that has been working around the clock to ensure the vaccination roll-out in Malaita province commences this week,” he said.

He said many countries have made vaccination mandatory for certain groups of their populations and some have made it mandatory for their total population.

He said the key reason for mandatory vaccination in this country is to ensure most of their population are protected from covid-19 before they reopen their borders so that their economies can be revived.