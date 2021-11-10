Malaita provincial health to inquire into magnetic claim

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MALAITA provincial health and other support authorities will launch an inquiry to verify the authenticity of pictures and information contain in a clip that is currently circulating on social.

The same news appeared in the print media this week.

In the clip, a Ms Elizabeth was interviewed and attached a mobile phone to her left arm where she took her covid-19 jab. She claimed her arm became magnetic since she took her first dose.

Director of Malaita Provincial Health, Dr Rex Maukera said his office was aware of the clip and it was at their disposal at the moment.

He said his office is currently liaising with the ministry of health (MHMS) and other responsible authorities and soon will issue an official statement in response to the article published on the matter.

Maukera said his office is also verifying elements within the clip that will be subjected to investigation.

He said although his office respects the rights of Ms Elizabeth and those involved in producing and releasing the clip, it does not help in the vaccination roll-out in Malaita.

Maukera said the provincial health has been grappling with the vaccination program and the clip is being seen as a setback to the roll-out.

He said their worry is on the implication the clip will have on the second doze roll-out for the province that will begin this month.

Maukera asked the eligible population in the province to make wise decision amidst what is going on and understand that only solution to the pandemic is through vaccination.

He said neighboring PNG is grappling with the virus and if it is in the interest of the country and Malaita for every eligible citizen to vaccinate.