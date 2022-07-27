Malaita aware of monkey pox

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

Malaita is aware of the new virus spreading globally, the monkey pox, and is prepared to resist it should there be community transmission in the country.

DIRECTOR of Malaita provincial health authority, Dr Rex Maukera says the Ministry of Health (MHMS) through the provincial health is aware and monitoring the trend of the virus globally.

“Nothing yet aware for now, however, if there is need to step up program, we will liaise with the mother ministry to roll out monkey box programs,” Maukera said.

He said at the moment the provincial health is rolling out measles and rubella campaign in the province also in preparation for a reported outbreak in the region.

Maukera said covid-19 programme is still ongoing and next month they will roll out a covid-19 integrated vaccination for the province.

He also noted that just recently the provincial health had resumed normal health services for all health centres across the province.

Maukera said this is after the covid-19 era that charged the country since the beginning of this year, and even the past two years of covid-19 preparation.