Mala youths to mark big day this Saturday

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

THE Malaita Provincial Youth Council will hold celebrations this Saturday to mark International Youth Day which falls annually on 12th August.

President of the Malaita Provincial Youth Council (MPYC), Philip Subu said the event will be held at the Auki Market car park in Auki town.

He said the celebration is to recognize the efforts and important roles played by youths which contributed one way or the other to Malaita province

He said the celebration is also important for youths in the province to join the international youth community in marking this important day.

Subu said the event will be graced by Premier Daniel Suidani, who will be key speaker and speeches from MPYC and other stakeholders.

He said talks will also be presented during the event from stakeholders working with youths on youth related programmes in the province.

Subu said the celebration will happen on behalf of youths of Malaita province to mark this International Youth Day, 2022.