Makira villagers urged to take COVID-19 injections

Fisheries and Marine Resources minister and MP for Central Makira, Nestor Ghiro has urged his people of Manita in West Bauro to get their Covid-19 injections.

Ghiro, who visited the Manita community on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, told the people that it is important they get the Covid-19 injections because Corona Virus, now in three variants, can kill infected people World-wide.

He said although the deadly viruses have yet to arrive at “our shores, it is important people get the injections to be protected against Covid-19”.

“It will be a sad scenario if children get infected with the deadly diseases because their parents have refused to take the injections,” Ghiro said.

He said the deadly world variants have not only been killing millions of people world-wide, but they have also been killing the economies of many countries around the world. – By George Atkin in Kirakira