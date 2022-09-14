Madam Sogavare assist widowed market vendors

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Wife of the Prime Minister, Emmy Sogavare has hosted another fellowship for widows who are market vendors at the Fisheries Market.

The Prime Minister’s wife said this not the first time she has hosted such a programme for these special group of mothers.

She gave them encouragement and stressed that they are powerful and are the windows of love and windows of hope.

“As a madam and a mother of this nation, you are always in my prayers. I don’t know the pain and hardships you faced, but I want you to keep seeking the lord in all that you do,” Mrs Sogavare said.

She also presented gifts to the windows donated by the Peoples Republic of China.

“I want to thank PRC and the Chinese Women Association in Solomon Islands for supporting this programme,” she said.

A representative from the Chinese Women Association in Solomon Islands, a newly formed cooperative association, Ms Lan stated her admiration for women at all levels of this nation, calling them very hardworking and loving.

“When you go to the market, half of the market is dominated by women, and you are so diligent to run from early in the morning up until late at night and sometimes they have no rest days over the weekend.

“So that is why I said Solomon Islands is a place full of love, because women are half of the sky and but women hold more than half of the sky because you are very responsible for your families,” she said.

President of the Honiara Market Vendors Association moreen Sariki thanked Sogavare for recognising the difficulties women vendors face in their daily lives.

“We thank you madam for inviting us to your home. We are all here with broken hearts. No one can read the tears we share with you, only God can,” Sariki said.

The fellowship was held over the weekend at Sogavare’s private residence at Tasahe, west Honiara.