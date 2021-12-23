Local performers rock Dubai Expo

Advertise with Islandsun

Solomon Islands cultural performers have raised the country’s profile a step higher with another electrifying performance at the Solomon Islands National Day celebration at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Tuesday 21 December.

Iare Pan Pipers from Makira Ulawa, two artists from the Kaumakonga contemporary band from Renbel and Solo Artist James Kauhiona from Amamata contemporary band of Malaita Province took center-stage throughout day at the main Expo Pavilion highlighting Solomon Islands ethno music to the world.

Dressed in indigenous costumes, the performers introduced a new hysteria to expo visitors mostly from the Arab world to the country’s indigenous music and dance that resonates our past and present way of island living.

The groups stole crowd attention for half of the day before the formal program was commenced with a flag raising ceremony and official speeches from Chief guest Chief Guest H.E Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation for International Development Affairs and Solomon Islands Minister of Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration, Hon. Frederick Kologeto.

“I am proud to represent my country at this event and to tell the people that there is a place called Solomon Islands in the world map,” said Kennedy Tekatoha of Renbel Province.

“I am honoured indeed to represent my country and expose my culture to the world,” said Raymond Mainge, a member of the Kaumakonga contemporary band.

With his stunning panpipe sounds blended with guitar, Solo artist James Kauhiona of Are’ Are in Malaita Province was the sensation with his ancestral chants.

“I’m very proud to raise our country’s profile at the international level and to show the world of our cultural diversity which is our strength that other places do not have,” Kauhiona said.

Similarly, Iare pan pipe front man, John Mark Huta expressed pride to show the world the unique sounds that Solomon Islands has.

“We are blessed with the unique sounds that we have and I am very proud to show the world what our country has. If they want to see more they are welcomed to visit our country to explore the many different sounds that we have,” Huta said.

The performers concluded the day at the Solomon Islands Pavilion with a final appearance at a dinner hosted by the SI Pavilion staff attended by members of the Expo Pacific Family including friends from Fiji, Vanuatu, Australia and Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands Community in Dubai.