Liquor ban to be enforced ahead of polls

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Provincial Police Commander of Western Province has announced the enforcement of a liquor ban before the April 17.

PPC Lenialu said the ban on liquor sales and consumption will be enforced prior, during and after the polling day.

This is to ensure the smooth progress of the electoral process without unnecessary disturbances from the public.

Lenialu said the liquor ban will remain effective not only during the polling day but also before and after it. This comprehensive approach is aimed at maintaining a conducive environment for the electoral activities.

PPC urges community leaders within Western Province to collaborate closely with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force to engage with their communities on the importance of upholding peace and order during the election period.

Highlighting the significance of a peaceful electoral process, Lenialu said community leaders and chiefs have a very important role in their own communities in ensuring the successful conduct of the 2024 National Elections in Western Province.

It was also clarified that Western Province will only participate in the National Elections, with the provincial elections scheduled for 2028.

He said, the implementation of the liquor ban stands as a proactive measure to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and promote a safe environment for the people in Western Province.