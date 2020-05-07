Labour ward refurbishment work progressing well

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

REFURBISHMENT work aimed at addressing the current issue faced by birthing mothers and new borns at the Labour Ward in the National Referral Hospital is progressing well, says Minister for Health Dickson Mua.

Mr Mua said work that is currently carried out is installation of aluminum doors, putting up walling, air conditioning, power points and there are other work that is yet to be done.

“Labour ward improvement near completion. Now mothers can deliver inside clean aluminum rooms with privacy,” he said.

Mua said the refurbishment work at Labour ward is supported by Pan Oceanic Bank (POB) with a total financial assistance worth $100,000.

Mua said these funds is also POBs community obligation as they want to give back to the community through such medical assistance.

“I’m glad that POB had assisted us this way especially at this crucial time of the Labour ward condition. The Labour ward plays an important role,” he said.

Mua said the current condition at the Labour include, overcrowded of the ward area both at the waiting room, stage i, stage ii and stage iii, poor ventilation, the fan or air condition not working.

Also limited space in the between the four delivery suites, no power points in the first and last delivery suits, poor lighting in the main area, need free swinging doors to the delivery and main entrance, needs repainting inside and preparation room, kitchen and outside for general upgrade.

Minister for Health Dickson Mua opening the door to one of the newly refurbished delivery cubicles.

