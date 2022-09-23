Kenilorea thanks West Kwaio for voting in Claudius Teiâ€™ifi

Advertise with Islandsun

PARLIAMENTARY Wing leader of the Solomon Islands United Party, Peter Kenilorea Jnr has congratulated the people of West Kwaio Constituency for voting in Claudius Teiâ€™ifi as their Member of Parliament.

Mr Teiâ€™ifi who contested Wednesdayâ€™s by-election under the United Party banner was declared winner after a whole day of counting in Auki Yesterday.

He polled 1793 votes ahead of nearest rival, Mani Aaron with 1104 votes.

In acknowledging the result, Mr Kenilorea said he was honoured that Mr Teiâ€™ifi choose the Solomon Islands United Party (UP) as his party of choice.

â€œAs UP parliamentary wing leader, I look forward to you joining Team UP in parliament representing your people of West Kwaio.

â€œTogether, we can work towards a better tomorrow for West Kwaio, for Malaita, and Solomon Islands.

Mr Kenilorea thanked all candidates who ran, further acknowledging them for pursing their political goals and belief in the countryâ€™s democratic system of governance.

â€œTo Hon. Elect Teiâ€™ifiâ€™s supporters in West Kwaio, thank you. You have spoken, we have heard you loud and clear.

Mr Teiâ€™ifi was a former Provincial Member of Malaitaâ€™s Assembly, a post he held before resigning to contest the seat of West Kwaio after the death of former Member Titus Mokofi Fika late last year.