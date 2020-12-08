Kakamora defeated

Advertise with Islandsun

Shields out of competition

By Taromane Martin

MAKIRA Ulawa Kakamora suffered their first loss in the 2020 Solomon Cup competition going down 3-0 to Central Shields in Day 10 of competition yesterday.

Central Shields team captain Oscar Sara scored a brace before a third goal in the 38th minute was enough to end Kakamora’s unbeaten run in the competition.

Despite the loss, Kakamora will progress on to the semi finals of the competition, while Shields are out of the competition with three points after suffering three defeats in their campaign.

Shields team captain Oscar Sara said after suffering triple defeats they wanted to show the real Central Shields team that was supposed to compete in this edition of the Solomon Cup.

He blamed their three losses to their Head Coach and his line up saying now that their campaign is over, they will go back and help out in the Kula U-21 Championship which is currently underway in Tulaghi.

“Our performance today finally showed the real Central Shields team because something happened in our previous three games that was why we failed to win them,” he said.

“It was the Head Coach line up that spoiled us in our three games. But we wanted to finish strong today and show the real Shields team that was supposed to compete in this Solomon Cup.

“Now our campaign is over we’ll go back for the U-21 competition which is currently underway back home,” Sara said.

Kakamora Head Coach George Fafale despite the result was pleased with his players performance however, was not happy with the match officials in charge of the game against Shield yesterday.

“I think one thing that made my players a bit frustrated today was the way the referee handled the game today. We all saw how he wanted to treat this Makira team,” he said.

“However, we did not want to take this game serious because we only have a day for recovery before the semi-finals on Wednesday.

“I was not worried about getting a win or collecting all three points today because I need to give enough rest time for some of my key players because we have a big game on Wednesday.

“The loss today will definitely boost my players morale so that we can look forward for our game on Wednesday,” he said.

Makira Ulawa Kakamora will meet Group A runner ups Western Tomoko 4pm tomorrow in the second semi final match of the 2020 Solomon Cup competition.

Coach Fafale says West is a good side and promises to prepare the Kakamora side so that they can give Tomoko a good game, this Wednesday at the Lawson Tama Stadium.

