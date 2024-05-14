Juvenile to take plea tomorrow over Kukum Heights death

BY ROMINAH FAKA

A 17-year-old male is expected to take his plea tomorrow for the case against him accusing him of killing a 37-year-old man at Kukum Heights in March this year.

Yesterday’s hearing was for the accused to be arraigned, however, the matter was administratively adjourned for Wednesday, tomorrow.

Prosecution alleged on March 16 this year between 3am and 4am at Kukum Heights, the accused and other boys were drinking when the deceased arrived in a taxi.

Prosecution alleged that the deceased had dropped off from a taxi at Kukum Heights area and was walking towards his residence when the incident happened.

When walking towards his home, the deceased went and asked a group of boys sitting beside the road for a cigarette.

After he left the group of boys the accused who was said to be under the influence of liquor followed the deceased and assaulted him from behind causing the deceased to fall to the ground unconscious.

The boys approached and separated the accused from the deceased.

The deceased’s brother, who was at the scene, assisted by two other boys, rushed him to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

The matter was later reported to police and the accused was arrested.

Office of Director of Public Prosecution act for the State and George Grey Director of Public Solicitor Office act for the accused.