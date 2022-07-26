Judgment on Liomauri case August 12

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Court of Appeal will make their judgment on the case of Allen Liomauri on August 12, 2022 after prosecution and defence made submissions on the case yesterday.

Defence filed an appeal regarding the conviction; the accused Liomauri was convicted after a trial for killing an elderly person at Ranadi, East Honiara in 2017.

The prisoner Liomauri who was 25 years-old at that time did assault the elderly person on January 14, 2017.

Prosecution said the deceased was 57-year-old was the security officer then at the Sugar and Salt Company at Ranadi, it was on his way to work when he was attacked by the prisoner.

Prosecution said on the day of the incident he was on his way to work, and met a female and the deceased talked with her at the road side, it was at that time the prisoner Liomauri who was also at the vicinity swore at him and a brief argument ensured.

He assaulted the deceased in which he fell and hit his head on the ground and whilst on the ground, Liomauri continued to kick him.

The female then stopped the accused from further assault and the deceased was taken to his work place and later returned home.

He stayed at home and after two days, experienced severe abdominal pain and on 16 January 2017 sought medical attention at the National Referral Hospital.

On the following day, he died and the matter was reported to the police on that same day.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Andrew Kelesi appears for the crown.