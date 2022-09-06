Internet still slow, despite cable landing in 2019

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Solomon Islands is still experiencing slow internet despite the country being connected to the fibre optic, submarine cable in 2019.

The 4700 kilometer cable connected Solomon Islands to Australia via Papua New Guinea.

Leader of Opposition, Mathew Wale has asked the Minister of Communication and Aviation, Peter Shanel on the progress of cable in Parliament yesterday.

Shanel said there is a transition between optic fibre cable and satellite that they are using.

“At the moment much of our communication is done by satellite.

“As you know Our Telekom has signed a 20 years lease with a Satellite company and they are stuck with it,” he said.

“We are trying to ensure our optic fibre cable are utilized and then we release the lease.

“It’s a business venture between Telekom and the Satellite company, something the government is outside of,” he added.

“But we provide the optic fibre cable for use much faster.

“So, the transition is slow,” he said.

Shanel said Our Telekom is trying to transit from use of satellite to use of optic fibre cable.

He said the Ministry envisaged the cost of telecommunication in the country must be reduced and enhance the optic fibre cable which is much cheaper than satellite telecommunication.

Solomon Islands is regarded as having one of the highest cost of telecommunication in the Pacific region.