Indecent act case against couple returns March 15

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case against a man and his wife accused of indecent acts has been adjourned for March 15.

The man is facing two counts of indecent acts while his wife is facing one count.

Case allegations say the man had shown his genitals to his two nieces, encouraged by his wife.

In the previous hearing court asked prosecution to clarify the charges since a set of charges was filed on November 17 last year, while another was filed on Nov 22, 2023.

Defence told court that the man pleaded not guilty to the charge filed on Nov 17, while the wife pleaded not guilty to the charge filed on Nov 22.

Prosecution did not turn up in court when the case was mentioned yesterday.

Therefore defence sought the court’s consideration to have the case re-allocated to another prosecutor since the male defendant was in custody.

Court suspended the matter to March 15 for Pre-Trial-Conference (PTC) and for possible fixing of trial date.

Remand for the husband was extended and bail for the wife was also extended.

Prosecution says the alleged victims are sisters aged 13 and 15 and the nieces of the wife (one of the defendants).

On April 16, 2023 in Honiara, the husband (one of the defendants) allegedly showed his private parts to the two alleged victims.

It is also alleged that the wife had encouraged her husband to commit this act.

The parents of the two alleged victims reported the matter to the police.

Emy Rusi of Public Solicitor Office represents the Defendants and Amanda Mono of Office of Public Prosecution appears for the Crown.