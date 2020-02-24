Important role of Labour Mobility Oversight Committee

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Labour Mobility Oversight Committee (LMOC) has an important role in Labour mobility.

LMOC is the governance body to oversight the Labour Mobility Unit and its role is to keep Cabinet and the National Trade Development Committee informed on labour mobility issues and activities on a quarterly basis.

The other responsibilities is to review the national structure and resources for labour mobility and making recommendations for change as necessary, approve labour mobility strategy for Cabinet’s endorsement in line with government planning processes and to maintain the Labour Mobility Policy Framework in accordance with the policies contained in it.

In the case of membership to LMOC, members are senior representatives from government ministries and the private sector.

As listed, MFAET’s Permanent Secretary is the Chairman of LMOC while the Office of the Prime Minister serves as the Co-Chair.

Ministries who have representatives as members to LMOC include; MFAET, Ministry of Commerce, Industry Labour and Immigration (MICILI), Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs (MWYCFA), Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD), Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) and Ministry of Finance and Treasury (MOFT).

Members from the private sector include Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI), Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce (SICCI), Solomon Islands Small Business Enterprise Business Centre (SISBEC), Solomon Islands Association of Rural Training Centres (SIARTC), Solomon Islands National University (SINU) and National Youth Council (NYC).

LMOC is also said to have a minimum of eight and a maximum of 12 committee members.

MFAET said each organization shall provide a senior level representative and changes to the membership of the LMOC may be made by a majority decision of the LMOC members.

As members of LMOC, some of the required responsibilities are; to read reports and documents and generally keep informed about the activities of LMU, to voice clearly and ensure at the time a decision is being made, that any opposition to a decision being considered by the committee is expressed and to know and respect the distinction between the government role of the committee and the operational role of the LMU employees.

