HONIARA’S RAIN CURSE

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Whenever it rains in Honiara, the water supply gets cut-off in most parts. This has been an ongoing problem which notably began in 2018.

But, a ground-breaking yesterday could see the end to this ‘Honiara rain curse’ in a matter of months.

The ceremony marks the beginning of work on a new water treatment plant at Kongulai water source – Honiara’s main water source.

The new Kongulai water treatment plant with a capacity to produce 15 million litres of treated water daily will enable Solomon Water to continue its service delivery ensuring safe, quality water for customers.

Speaking to the launching event Unit Head Solomon Islands Pacific Country Office, Asian Development Bank, Elmar Elbling, on behalf of the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Project (UWSSSP) and its development partners – the European Union, the Global Environment Facility, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank, says the ground-breaking event marks a significant milestone on the journey to deliver safe, sustainable, resilient and reliable water supply and sanitation services to all people in the Solomon Islands.

“The demand for sustainable and safe water services in urban and peri-urban areas in Solomon Islands is increasing rapidly, considering the high population growth rate in urban areas.

“When commissioned later this year, the Kongulai water treatment plant with a capacity to produce 15 million liters of treated water daily, will improve the lives of more than 140,00 people living in the greater Honiara area

“The frequent shutdowns due to heavy rain and high turbidity (water), which impact households and businesses throughout the greater Honiara area will become a thing of the past,” Mr Elbling said.

Gloria Hong on behalf of Solomon Water said it was a long time coming and despite challenges in the last few years, Solomon Water continued to and still remains firm in its commitment to see the Kongulai Water Treatment project enabled.

“Todays (yesterdays) ground breaking ceremony marks the start to the largest project undertaking by Solomon Water to –date.

“This water treatment plant shall enable Solomon water to continue its service delivery ensuring safe, quality water for customers.

“Upon its completion and in its operational capacity the treatment plant will ensure that clean water is produced during high turbidity – the main cause for many unfortunate disruptions in the past,” Ms Hong said.

Deputy Secretary for Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification Daniel Rove says the delivery of this project will provide significant long-term benefits for local people and for local businesses in Solomon Islands.

“We expect a lot of people and local businesses to be involved in the building of this water treatment plant and the joint venture will provide employment opportunities for up to 70 people depending on the different work requirements.”

The project was possible with the generous support from donor partners, these are the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, the European Union / government Union.