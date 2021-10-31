Honiara to benefit from Solomon Power $1bn programme

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

HONIARA stands to benefit $500 million from Solomon Power five years $1 billion SBD capital programme from 2022-2027.

This is because it has a customer base of 23,000 people.

Solomon Power Chief Executive Officer, Donald Kiriau highlighted this during the 2021 Infrastructure Symposium at FFA recently.

Kiriau said under the programme, Western will get $80 million, Malaita -$80 million and Guadalcanal – $80 million.

He said Isabel will get $70 million.

Kiriau said Choiseul Province, Makira Ulawa, Temotu and Rennell and Bellona will share $40 million each.

He said only Central Islands Province will get $30 million under the programme.

In addition, Kiriau said there is estimate that only 17 percent of our population has access to electricity and only 72 percent of Honiara has access to electricity.

“So, there is an ambitious plan for Solomon Power to bring more of our people to access electricity because as we all know electricity enhances standard of living for everybody.

“On that note, Solomon Power is faced with a lot of issues and challenges particularly in bringing energy to our people. This includes the tyranny of distance, scattered islands and high costs of operations,” he said.

“We note that 40 percent to 50 percent of our costs is fuel.

“For Solomon Power, our key investment plans are guided by the following strategics over the medium term and in turn these are linked to our National Development Strategy, Our National Energy Policy and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Renewable Energy roadmap,” he said.

Kiriau said under these govern policies, Solomon Power aims to ensure 90 percent to 100 percent renewable energy for Honiara by 2030 and an ambitious 100 percent access to electricity by 2050.

“So, with our mid-year term plans 2022-2027, one of our key goals is Strategic initiative is that we realise the importance of diversify our reliable assets into more renewable energy solutions.

“So that is the only way forward that is Tina Hydro, Solar farms and hybrids solutions,” he said.

Furthermore, Kiriau said they have to ensure that their royal customers value their service and particularly a service that is safe and reliable.

“And thirdly an operational excellence model that supports strong performance, delivery and returns to stakeholders, government and the people of Solomon Islands,” he said.

Kiriau wish to thank their development partners such as Australia, World Bank, ADB, New Zealand and others for supporting Solomon Power with its ambitious goal of bringing more people into the greed.