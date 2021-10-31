Choiseul to elect new premier today

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

CHOISEUL Province will elect a new Premier today following a motion of no confidence against the former last week.

In an interview with Island Sun on Friday, Speaker of Choiseul Province, Greg Sokeni says his office has received nominations for the Premier and Deputy Premier’s position.

He says the election of the Premier and Deputy Premier will be conducted based on the standing orders of Choiseul province followed by swearing in of the officials when time permits as the province is in dire need to proceed with its business.

Sokeni says one of the province’s important business is to appropriate the revised budget.