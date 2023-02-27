Honiara road work to begin after PG23

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

By EDDIE OSIFELO

WORK on the improving and extending the existing four-lane road, from the central market through to White River (approximately 5km) will start after the Pacific Games.

The Pacific Games will be held in Honiara from November 19 and December 2.

Ministry of Infrastructure Development permanent secretary, Stephen Maesiola confirmed to media last Friday that work cannot start this year because ‘during the Games it will be very busy and the work will disturb traffic flow’.

The works include improvements to road drainage, longer lasting asphalt surfacing, together with road signs, markings, bus-shelters & street lighting.

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation or CCECC was awarded the contract to upgrade the road by Asian Development Bank through an international tender process.

This for the first phase of the Land and Maritime Connectivity Project (LMCP).

Maesiola said CCECC has started work on the 2-lane road from the Honiara International Airport to Mberande, which is a 30 km road.

During the signing of the contracting agreement between Government and CCECC in May last year, Minister of National Planning and Development Coordinate and Supervising Minister of Finance and Treasury, Rex Ramofafia revealed that the DCGA Government has recognises the provision and improvement of National transport infrastructure is crucial in promoting corresponding improvements to the social and economic development of the Solomon Islands and identified the need for action to be taken in respect of major roads, wharves & port facilities within both the main urban centres and outlying rural areas.

The minister further revealed that to facilitate this comment the Government have arranged financing amounting to approximately USD 170 million, with assistance from the ADB, for improvements to selected infrastructure, that include roads & wharves in and around Honiara as well as in the provinces of Makira and Rennell & Bellona.

The second phase of the LMCP project will include 2 domestic wharfs in these provinces and the rehabilitation of the international Wharf in Honiara.

Minister Rex finally expressed his gratitude and confirm that the impact of the project, once complete, will be to contribute to a more efficient, safer and sustainable transport system that will improve access to education, health and social service facilities as well as offering increased opportunities to local businesses and general improvement in the overall wellbeing of the people of the Solomon Islands.