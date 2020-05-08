Honiara back to class

Education ministry gives greenlight for schools in capital to resume this month

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

ALL schools in Honiara are to resume classes this month, says Dr Franco Rodie, Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Education Human Resources Development (MEHRD).

Mr Rodie confirmed this yesterday in a joint press conference with Police and Health officials in Honiara.

“All examination schools in Honiara to resume classes on May 18 and the rest of the schools a week later which is on 25th of May,” he said.

Rodie said the examination classes; forms three, five, six and seven are expected to resume classes on May 18, 2020 and Early Childhood Education (ECE), the primary classes grade one up to six and non-exam secondary classes which are forms one, two and four to start academic classes on May 25.

He said the decision to begin academic classes for Honiara schools was announced after a ‘wider consultation’ with all stakeholders was carried out.

Rodie said the assessment was based on the endorsed capacity assessment and risk analysis of schools in Honiara.

He said the ministry of education and its partners have conducted a survey in 72 schools out of the 82 schools between Poha river and Tenaru.

Rodie adds, Tenaru schools and Selwyn College will also resume classes on May 18 with the rest of the schools.

He said with these announcements the ministry has established other pre-conditions to ensure students are protected on their return to their respective schools.

Moreover, a workshop is currently being organised by the ministry of education with principals, education authorities and education mangers to prepare them on their covid-19 preparedness, response and recovery plans.

Advertisements