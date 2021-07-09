High Commissioner Anga dies in PNG

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









THE Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Jeremiah Manele has formally announced the passing of Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Barnaba Anga in Port Moresby yesterday.

In a broadcasted message to the Governor General and the Prime Minister, Minister Manele said:

“It is with great sadness, that I inform you all on the passing away of our High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Barnabas Lauia Anga this morning in Port Moresby.”

High Commissioner Anga collapsed at his official residence at 8am in Port Moresby and was rushed to Aspen Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead at 9am Port Moresby Time.

“On half of the government, I wish to acknowledge the tremendous service and contribution made by the late High Commissioner Anga to the government and people of Solomon Islands in promoting Solomon Islands interests in Papua New Guinea and also in elevating our bilateral relationship with Papua New Guinea,” Manele said

“I also wish to recognize the utmost dedication that the late High Commissioner Anga has done for the country as a long time public servant and senior government official in the respective offices that he held prior to his posting to Papua New Guinea.

“He has served with honour and distinction and dedicated his life tirelessly for his country Solomon Islands,” he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade will be making further announcements on the late High Commissioner Anga’s repatriation and funeral arrangements in consultation with his family.

“The Permanent Secretary, staff of my Ministry and the government and people of Solomon Islands join me in conveying our heartfelt condolence to the late Barnabas Anga’s wife Madam Joyce Kelani Anga and their three children, Lucy Gelifua Anga, Wilmah Lifunah Anga and Junior Anga.

“May our Good Lord comfort and give you strength during this difficult period.

“May the soul of our late High Commissioner His Excellency late Barnabas Anga rest in eternal peace with our Good Lord,” Manele said.