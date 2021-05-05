HCC TAD DELAYED

Advertise with Islandsun

New City Council executive yet to be gazetted by PMO

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Newly appointed members of the Honiara City Council executive are yet to be blessed by the Prime Minister.

Regardless, the new executive are already carrying out their new portfolio roles.

The Secretariat to the prime minister could not comment when contacted last night on the matter.

Honiara City Council (HCC) Mayor Eddie Siapu says he appointed members of his executive after his election on April 15.

However, Siapu said the Prime Minister Office is still to formally gazette the appointment of the members.

Siapu, who replaced former Mayor, Wilson Mamae, told Island Sun yesterday that his executive members have performed their functions already.

He said his office is only waiting for the formal gazette from the Office of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Initially, Siapu appointed Robert Oge of Kukum ward as his Deputy after he withdrew as candidate for Mayor in the conference room just before the start of the election.

This led to Siapu defeating Reginald Ngati of Vura ward by 14-6.

His full executive members are:

Francis Idu – Chairman of Finance Dorah Irio – Chairwoman of Trade and Commerce Luciano Sikwae – Chairman of Lands and Planning Clement Terewairi – Chairman of Education Charles Awaisuga – Chairman of Health Charles Lesimaoma – Chairman of Law Enforcement Mostyn Saferio – Chairman of Tourism Wilson Mamae – Chairman of Sports, Women and Youths Leonard Sai – Chairman of Works

Siapu is still to appoint the Chairman of Waste Management.

Fred Warereau is currently the Acting clerk after Rence Sore was removed from his position.

After his victory, Siapu assured residents in Honiara that his administration will take into serious consideration the never-ending ‘short bus routes’ that are affecting city commuters daily.

Meanwhile, Siapu said he would respond later to latest revelations that he had been privately using a hilux the council purchased last year.