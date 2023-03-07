HCC EYES BUS SERVICE

Advertise with Islandsun

Bus drivers/owners continue to ignore regulations, Council considers takeover

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

WITH the long standing issue of short bus route in Honiara the Honiara City Council (HCC) is seriously looking at operating bus services ‘in partnership with some private sectors’.

City Clerk for Honiara City Council Justus Deni confirmed this in a press conference held in Honiara last week.

“We HCC actually launched our programme to crack down on short bus routes.

“This programme worked for the first day but with some mentality issues and attitude problem that people have this programme did not serve its purpose.

“It was noticed that after first few days the issue of short bus route still stands.

“But going forward we are seriously looking at Council running bus services in partnership with some private sector, we have a committee working on that at the moment to develop our policies and ordinances,” Deni said.

Attorney General John Junior Muria adds, this issue of short bus route is related to the Pacific Games 2023 especially how to deal with logistics.

Muria said, “as per Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s statement during the launch of the Safe and Green games, this week a meeting with stakeholders will be held to discuss on how to address certain issues like the short bus route.

“We will be working on an ordinance that if buses did not adhere to what HCC says, HCC has the power to immediately de-register them and they will be unable to operate because their license will be taken away as well, so, the committee will discuss around this particular issue,” he said.

Secretary to Prime Minister Jimmy Rodgers further stressed that there will be harsh penalties made because it is the only way to change mentalities.

Meanwhile, according to HCC media statement measures to crack down short bus route were outlined and effective as of Monday, January 23 but the measures were not observed and adhered to.