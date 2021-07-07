Hagalu launches community by-law

Advertise with Islandsun

By-laws are not new kind of rules or laws.

They already existed in our homes but died out due to our ignorance.

A strong statement made by the Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province, Superintendent David Soakai during the launching of Hagalu community by-law on July 4, 2021.

More than hundred people including the Provincial Community Officer (PCO), Chiefs, Crime Prevention Committees (CPCs) and community elders attended and witnessed the signing of the by-law.

Soakai says, “Chiefs, CPCs, and elders at Hagalu community really appreciate the partnership established between them and police. The community acknowledged RSIPF Community Policing Office at Tulagi for the engagement and awareness programme. This opens the mindset for us rural communities in recognising the by-laws as one that helps to reduce crimes in our communities.

“I am impressed that this is the first community I have visited and witnessed its by-law launching since I took the office as your PPC. It seems to me this community took initiative and corroborated the Crime Prevention Strategy of the RSIPF in Central Province to work in partnership to reduce crimes in our homes and communities.

“That those by-laws are not the new kind of rules or laws, those are the ones that already exist in our homes but die out due to our ignorance. Thank you for taking the initiatives to redirect the course and recognise the importance of the community living in terms of by-laws in crime reductions.

“Community policing officers will continue to engage with communities in Central Province. I appeal to the people of Central Province to respect and take ownership of the by-laws.

“This will help the Chiefs and CPCs to keep an eye on the community together with the Police. I appeal and encourage communities in Central Province to have a positive mindset in making such by-laws as one that can stand tall in communities in terms of peace and unity in the society.”