Gun case adjourned to Friday

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE court has adjourned the case of a man charged with one count of possession of fire-arm to Friday this week for the set-up of a trial date.

This is the case of accused Alfred Maefalea whom police arrested at the Guzo point on June 6 2020.

The case was mentioned before Principal Magistrate Felix Hollison, but since the defence lawyer Daniel Kwalai was busy at the High Court on another trial, the court moved the case to Friday.

Maefalea was arrested and charged after police allegedly discovered a firearm inside his vehicle in the early hours of June 6 2020.

Police said after they discovered the gun, he was immediately arrested and escorted to the Central Police Station watch house with the firearm where he was formally arrested and placed in police custody.

He was then was charged with one count of possession of firearm without license contrary to section 5 (2) (a) of the Firearms and Ammunitions Act.

Police said the Honiara City Response Unit (CRU) was on a routine patrol in the Kukum area when they came across a car parked in the Guzo Point area along the Kukum Highway.

On checking the vehicle, officers discovered the driver asleep in the driver’s seat and believed to be drunk. They also discovered a modified point-22 firearm wrapped in a bag in the boot of the suspect’s vehicle.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution appeared on behalf of the crown