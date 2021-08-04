Guadalcanal announces plans for province

Spread the love









BY JAREDKOLI

GUADALCANAL will establish its headquarters at Mamara, west of Honiara, and build three other townships around the province.

Premier Francis Sade announced this during the province’s 37th Second Appointed Day celebration at Marau, Monday.

Premier Sade said the township project is the government top priority project policy.

Guadalcanal Premier Francis Sade delivering his speech yesterday

“It has been a dream of many people to have a town that hosts a provincial headquarter,” he said.

“This government is committed to making this a reality with the support of the national government, and has now established a township project office with qualified officers manning it,” Sade added.

Guadalcanal Premier Francis Sade being escorted to the podium during yesterday’s ceremony

“We have identified Mamara for the construction of the provincial headquarter, Henderson, Marau and Verana are our township project.”

He said the Guadalcanal Provincial Government is also planning to establish township for people in the inland areas of Guadalcanal.

The site for this is yet to be determined and planning is underway.

“By establishing these townships, Guadalcanal people would and should able to take advantage of the economic activities that they persuade.

To show our commitment to establish township for Guadalcanal province, today we witness the signing of the Henderson Local Planning Scheme

(LPS) for the Henderson Township, the signing of the LPS by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Survey and Provincial Secretary is a dream come true for people of Guadalcanal Province,” the premier said.

He said this legal framework will control the development in Henderson Township.

“The gazetting of LPS for Henderson will continue to broaden the province’s local revenue. This is a long-awaited legal document and I wish to thank the GP township office and GP Lands division for this outcome to continue work with the Ministry of Lands,” he said.

Premier Sade yesterday unveiled the Marau Township Master Plan in the presence of the Prime Minister, Member of Parliament and invited guests that attended the Second Appointed Day ceremony.

Guadalcanal Premier Francis Sade shakes hand with Western Province premier as he present him a chupu

He also unveiled the first proposed Guadalcanal province three story office complex for Marau

“The township master plan will control the development of the township. The proposed three storey office complex will commence this year under the Guadalcanal Provincial Government Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF).

“My good people of Birao and east Guadalcanal constituency, a township project will start here in our home

Thank you for allow us the land and resource for the province and National Government to undertake these development activities.

“While I thank you for your generosity, I wish to strongly advice our people to prepare for the township development.

“Let’s ensure that our House of Chiefs and our traditional governance structures are in order and ready to mitigate the pressing issues that will come with this township development,” He said.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said his government is fully committed to support Guadalcanal Province in its plan to build the township.