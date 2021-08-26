Gov’t workers told to get their first jab

Advertise with Islandsun

PUBLIC servants are reminded to take their first COVID-19 jab by 31 August 2021.

Government made the reminded as the months comes to its end Tuesday next week.

Cabinet recently directed that all public servants and employees of the central and provincial governments, and all staff of state-owned enterprise (SOEs) and other government institutions and subsidiaries must complete their first doses of vaccination by 31st August 2021 and their second doses by 30th November 2021.

“Public servants are asked to note that those who choose not to take their first does of COVID-19 vaccine by 31st August 2021 will not be allowed to access their workplace from 1st September 2021,” a government statement said.

“And any employee that is not fully vaccinated by 30th November 2021 will be taken as having self-terminated their employment,” the statement added.

It further explained that Public Servants in the provinces where vaccination has not yet been rolled out must receive their first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine within 2 months of the rollout date in that province and must have taken their second dose within 3 months of the date of the final day for the first dose of the vaccine.

The statement said an employee in the two categories in the other provinces that choose not to be vaccinated by the end of 2 months after the vaccine roll-out started in their province will not be allowed to access their workplace from the day after the 2 moths expire, and if they are not fully vaccinated by the expiry of 3 months from date of the final day for the first dose, it will be taken that they have self-terminated their employment.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services, MHMS, has already launched the COVID-19 Vaccination program in seven provinces including Central, Choiseul, Guadalcanal, Honiara, Isabel, Western, and Malaita Provinces – leaving Makira, Rennell and Bellona and Temotu the remaining provinces.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has this week, in his nationwide address also called on individuals and organisations to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their children from COVID-19.