Gov’t to continue its repatriation flights

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO
SOLOMON Islands government will continue its reparation flights, says Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.
“This government will continue to repatriate our stranded citizens under strictest of conditions,” said Mr Sogavare.
He said lately a flight was allowed to fly into the country from Papua New Guinea and this flight flew in with covid-19 supplies that will assist the country in its fight against covid-19.
On this matter Special Secretary to Prime Minister,Mr Albert Kabui reiterated, “In terms of reparation the government will continue to repatriate our citizens overseas.
“Since we have in country testing capacity so we able to repatriate our citizens of course under the health protocols.”
Meanwhile, two repatriated flights have been successfully executed by the Solomon Islands governments.
These flights included one for nationals and foreigners stranded in New Zealand and Australia and one flight for Fiji and Vanuatu.