Govt provides additional $5000 to students in Fiji

By EDDIE OSIFELO

MINISTRY of Education and Huma Resources has allocated an additional $5000 (1373 FJD) to government sponsored students in Fiji.

This is part of the government’s assistance to support the students as Fiji records 15 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Tuesday 7th April.

Initially, the 1,100 students in Fiji normally receive $1000 FJD allowance every month.

However, with this additional $5000 SBD, the students are expected to receive $2000-plus Fijian dollar every month.

Minister Commins Mewa told Parliament on Tuesday 7th April during his contribution on the motion to extend the State of Public Emergency to four months, the students should receive the additional allowance this month.

Mewa said if the situation continues in Fiji, the students should receive their second additional allowances next month.

He said at moment, the Cabinet does not agree on the idea to repatriate the students back home because of the threat they might get the virus in buses or planes and pose a risk to the security of the country.

In the meantime, about 400 students are still lockdown in Philippines due to the coronavirus threat as well.