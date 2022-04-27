Govt plans to table TRC Report before term ends

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) plans to table the longstanding Truth and Reconciliation report in this 11th Parliament.

The two five-volume reports have many recommendations on how Solomon Islands could heal from the trauma of the ethnic conflict between 1999-2003.

The National Coalition for Reform and Advancement (NCRA), led by Gordon Darcy Lilo had managed to table the TRC report at end of Parliament’s life in 2012.

This disallowed Members of Parliament to deliberate on the report.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told Parliament yesterday the Ministry of Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs (MTGP&EA) is working on a metric to give a bird’s eyeview on what demands the government to address.

Sogavare said the Ministry will produce the metrics to the government and table in Caucus and Cabinet to look at it.

He said precedent had set where the government paid around $300 million on loss of properties to victims of the tension.

Sogavare added there are other demands that come which some are new.

“We need skills.

“Then we can make decision on the precedent set,” he added.

Furthermore, Sogavare said another cost is to print the two volumes of the report and distribute to Members of Parliament.

“We want to table in 11th Parliament and take one to two weeks to deal with it,” he added.

Parliament continues with the 2022 Appropriation Bill 2022 at 9.30am today.