Gov’t increases PCDF by 100%

The National Government is increasing the Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF) that is responsible for much of the provinces’ small scale infrastructure developments from $30 million to $60 million.

Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGSP), Stanley Dick Pirione revealed this in his Provincial meeting with the Premier of Malaita Province Daniel Suidani and his nine executive members and in the presence of the Malaita Provincial Government’s Deputy Provincial Secretary.

The Provincial Meeting took place in Auki on the 22nd of December 2021.

“The 100 percent increase of the PCDF demonstrated the national government’s commitment to continue the positive impact of the funding”, Pirione stated.

PS Pirione added that the increase will be effected in this year’s development budget.

MPGIS PS further highlighted that the increase of the PCDF reflected the national government’s confidence in Provincial Governments to continue to impact peoples’ lives through small infrastructure developments.

Stanley Dick Pirione also strongly emphasized that while the funding will increase, Provincial Governments must ensure that PCDF compliance are met and that finance, audit and project management and implementation are strictly in order to ensure services continue to rollout to the people.

PS Pirione revealed as well that the national government through the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening will be supported with a $800 million over the next 5 years, part of this funding will go to economic or income generating infrastructure projects.

“All Provinces including Malaita will benefit from these programs,” Pirione stated.

The PS highlighted, donors are attracted to the PCDF mechanism and have shown keen interest to invest in it.

“The MPGIS since 2020 has engaged in a number of consultation and has received positive support from the European Union through UNDP and UNICEF for $78M dollars particularly for Education and health sector,” Stanley Dick Pirione revealed.

Pirione also added that other commitments including a further USD $21 million from the World bank as a top up to the PCDF for the next five years, and support through Local (EU 7M Euro) for Climate resilience and infrastructures, also UNDP Climate resilience programs, DFAT and other partners.

Pirione concluded that the PCDF mechanism has proven to be a success and the national government’s increasing its budget is a testament of the positive impact of the funding on the livelihood of the people.

Meanwhile, PCDF Assessment for the 9 provinces has started late last year and will continue first quarter 2022.

The National Government has fully supported this program since 2014 (when EU and RAMSI pulled out) and the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) has put in the greatest support with $60M for this year.



This funding will go for small infrastructures in the provinces couple with capacity building workshops with continual improvement of current provincial processes and systems.

The PCDF project is fully supported by Provincial Governments including Malaita Provincial Government because of the strong impact it has in the community level.

—GCU