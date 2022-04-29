Govâ€™t backs airline with $6M

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE Government has supported Solomon Airlines with $6 million despite owing the airline an outstanding debt of $28 million in fees.

This is part of the governmentâ€™s support under the State-Owned Enterprise recapitalisation.

Minister of Finance and Treasury, Harry Kuma explained this when asked by Chairman of Public Accounts Committee during the Committee of Supply of the 2022 Appropriation Bill 2022 in Parliament yesterday.

Kuma said they are well aware of the fact that Solomon Airlines is unable to pay those airport services.

He said it is the responsibility of one division, Inland Revenue Division.

However, he said the recapitalisation is the responsibility of Economic Reform Unit, which is responsible for SOEs.

â€œHow can we compromise during these difficult times?

â€œAir service is important during this time to transport people and cargoes,â€ he said.

Kuma said Government see the need to support the airline rather than grounded it.