Government to pay Levers $50m in 3 instalments

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Government will pay Levers Solomon Ltd (LSL) $50 million, as had been ordered by the Court, in three instalments.

Permanent secretary to the Ministry of Finance, McKinnie Dentana told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this in parliament yesterday.

PAC is scrutinising the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2022.

When asked by Independent Leader, John Dean Kuku, PS Dentana said he had made a sworn statement that government will make three instalments.

He said government will make the first payment this year and complete the final instalment next year.

Furthermore, Dentana said whatever the decision of the court against the government, it will still pay as it is not a business.

He said the only question is the policy, but there is room for appropriation.

Lawyers acting for LSL had issued the High Court Order as well as an Order for the eviction of police from the Hell’s Point land east of Henderson Airport.

The Court eviction order was of immediate effect and lapsed on November 16 last year, documents show.

These High Court orders relate to a case between Levers Solomon Ltd and the Solomon Islands Government.

It dates back to August 14, 2017, according to the papers.

The initial order gave the Government until October 31, 2017 to settle the $50 million.

Attorney General was named the Enforcement Debtor on behalf of the Government in the current Orders, the papers show.