Documents for $300K case not prepared.

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE pre-trial conference in the case of a police officer alleged to have stolen more than $300,000 exhibit money at the Rove exhibit facility was delayed to August 24.

The defendant Makasi Dolaiano was alleged to have taken One Link Pacifica’s money that supposed to be kept as exhibit to one-link money cases that were dealt before the court.

The Pre-trial on the case was supposed to have been conducted yesterday however, the PTC documents were not prepared prior to the appearance yesterday.

It is alleged the said officer was the exhibit officer at that time, and was responsible for looking after the facility when the $300k exhibit money went missing in October of 2020.

Investigation was conducted and he was charged for the offence.

He is currently on bail awaiting his case to be dealt with by the court.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears on behalf of the Crown.