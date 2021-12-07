Gizo residents protest against rape

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

Justice for Mary!

How many more innocent child will suffer before leaders realize this issue!

How many more mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and relatives will mourn before leaders address this issue!

Stop violence against women and girl now!

These are the words uttered by activists during the parade to remember late Mary who was brutally murdered months ago on the island of Kolombangara.

Premier Mesepitu and Permanent Secretary Wickham took part during the parade

Men, women, youths and children turned up in numbers to show solidarity against rape and violence against women and girls during the parade.

The protest was organized to reinforce the call for justice to prevail immediately for school-girl Mary, 7, who was brutally raped and murdered few months ago.

One group marched from Power House, west Gizo, to MSG building while the other group marched from Malakerava in eastern side of Gizo to MSG where the official program was held.

Parade in front of Gizo Market going towards MSG building

Marchers, both young and old, held banners which states “Justice for Mary, stop rape, stop domestic violence” while parading Gizo town from east and west.

Newly elected Premier, Deputy Premier and also other executive members were also part of the parade to show their support towards elimination of sexual violence and rape against women and girls.

Children holding the photo of late Mary

Island Sun understands that series of protest have taken placed in Honiara and Munda to give justice for innocent child late Mary.

Protesters have called on national, provincial, religion and traditional leaders to address the increasing number of rape cases in the country.