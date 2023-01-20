Gizo police charge break-in suspect

Advertise with Islandsun

Gizo Police have charged a 36-year-old male person for store break-in and escaping from police custody on January 14.

Initial report said the suspect allegedly broke in a Chinese shop in Gizo town and removed cash and other valuable properties at 2am on January 3.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “The suspect was taken to Gizo police station after the incident, however, he escaped before they could formally arrest and charge him.

“RSIPF and Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) officers in Gizo conducted a joint operation which resulted in apprehension of suspect and was later charged.

“The suspect charged for one count of Shop break-in and Committing Felony Contrary to Section 300(a) of the Penal Code (Ch. 26) and one count of Escaping from police custody contrary to section 199 of the Police Act,” said Lenialu.

The suspect currently remanded for 14 days at CSSI facility in Gizo and will appear in court on a later date.

–POLICE MEDIA