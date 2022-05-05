Gizo market days return to normal: Maeta

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

GIZO Market Management has announced that market days have now returned to normal with strict regulations and requirements.

Market Manager, Moffat Maeta said Gizo Market and Banana Valley Market will open Monday to Sunday.

He said the decision was made after consultation with health officials and Gizo police.

“I’m happy to announce that Market Days now return to normal. Our markets will open Monday to Sunday.

“But mind you, COVID Safety Protocols will be tightened and well observed. Vendors must be vaccinated to access our market facilities, vendors must wear mask at all time, vendor’s must limit contacts with other vendors while in the market, social distancing must be practiced, vendors must buy their own hand sanitizers and vendors must show their vaccination card before entering the market.

“All these public measures are put in place for our safety and I urges you to fulfil all these requirements before entering the market to sell your products,” Maeta said.

He said Gizo Market Management will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustment if needed.