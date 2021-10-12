Girls Day marked here

Advertise with Islandsun

SOLOMON Islands yesterday marked International Day of the Girl (IDG).

A two-day program was organized by Plan International Solomon Islands and Care International which brought together their partners such as the Honiara City Council and Young Christian Women’s Association, YWCA Safer Cities for Girls clubs and Care International clubs in Honiara.

The guest of honours at the celebration at the S-M-I grounds are the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs, Dr Cedric Alependava, the Acting Australian High Commissioner to Solomon Islands Sally Anne Vincent, President of YWCA Georgina Ariki, Plan International Solomon Islands’ Country Program Manager Joseph Hika, Country Manager for Live and Learn Environmental Education Elmah Panisi and the head of the People with Disabilities Association of Solomon Islands, Casper Fa’asala.

The International Day of the Girl was declared by the United Nations to focus attention on the challenges girls face, like violence, education inequality and child marriages.

It is also a day to celebrate the work and achievements of girls and women, gender inequalities and the needs of women and girls and a reminder that girls across the world face numerous adversities and yet succeed,

The theme of today’s International Day of the Girl is “Freedom Online on how misinformation and disinformation online affects girls’ lives, learning and leadership”.

Activities for the two days include speeches from the invited guests of honours, cultural performances and sports.

Hundreds of mostly young girls took part in the day’s activities and more is expected in today’s sporting and cultural activities.

Activities to mark International Day of the Girl will end this afternoon.