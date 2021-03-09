Front-liners and certain population first to be vaccinated: Ogaoga

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

FRONT liner workers and certain groups of individuals are first to be vaccinated because potentially they can be diagnosed with the virus from those who are exposed to the virus.

This was echoed by Dr Divinyl Ogaoga, chair to Technical working group of covid-19 vaccine, yesterday at the first covid-19 vaccine talkback show.

He said those who are working at the airport and on ports and those looking at covid-19 patients at our hospitals will be first to be vaccinated.

Ogaoga said by looking at data available globally, there are certain groups of people from general public who are at a higher risk of getting the disease.

“They are those who have underlying long term medical conditions like those present with NCDs are one priority group to be vaccinated.

“Also, the older you are the risk of getting the disease at a higher risk a more on the older age group, so this are also prioritized in getting the vaccine.

“So, we are going to receive first 24 thousand doses, so the plan of the first round of vaccination will be in Honiara and surrounding Honiara in parts of Guadalcanal,” he said.