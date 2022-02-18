Friends mourn Robert Chow’s death

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Solomon Islands Outrigger and Canoe Federation (SIOCF) has joined others from here and abroad in mourning the passing on of a well-known local businessman the late Robert Chow on Sunday at the National Referral Hospital after a short illness.

The federation in a statement said it is sudden by the news of Robert’s death and offered condolences to his immediate family and relatives.

“Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with Robert’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the federation said.

“Robert has a lot to offer to the sport especially with the country preparing to host the Pacific Games in 2023,” it added.

The late Robert was a visionary entrepreneur who transformed the Honiara seafront business Kokonat Café into a popular spot for those who want to wind down after a tiring day at work.

The business serves kava, a local drink produced from extracts from kava plant.

His vision saw the family business grow tentacles over the years to include other business interests.

As a young man growing up in Honiara, Robert also has passion for sports which included basketball, rugby and soccer.

A fun loving and friendly person, it was no surprise he created many friends over the years through sports and his business.

His departure will certainly leave a void that will be hard to fill.

Robert is survived by wife, children and grandchildren.

Rest in Eternal Peace Robert Chow!