Free workshop on data analysis in Excel with AI Tool

BY NED GAGAHE

Solomon Islands National University (SINU) is offering a two days free workshop on Data Analysis in Microsoft (MS) Excel with AI Tool from Thursday 26 – Friday 27 October at the Panatina Campus.

The workshop will be facilitated by trainer, Mr. Pappu Kapgate, Head of India-Solomon Island NextGen Center for Excellence in Information Technology (IS-CEIT), SINU announced this on its Facebook Page yesterday.

The training will be held at IS-CEIT Building, SINU Panatina Campus.

“This is to inform you that there is an upcoming FREE workshop entitled “Data Analysis in MS Excel with AI Tool.” This workshop is open to SINU staff, students, government officials, and anyone who is interested in enhancing their data analysis skills in MS Excel.

“Briefly, the India-Solomon Island NextGen Center for Excellence in Information Technology (IS-CEIT), situated at SINU Panatina Campus, is pleased to host this complimentary workshop as part of our efforts to showcase and promote the center.

“Our primary goal is to raise awareness about the state-of-the-art facility centre within SINU, which specializes in delivering comprehensive ICT domain training. This initiative is designed to reach a broader audience and underscore the resources and expertise available within the centre.” SINU said.

Workshop Objective are;

• To learn the basic and advanced functionalities of Excel and

• To learn data manipulation and analysis to solve business problems using case studies.

• To understand common tricks in Data Analysis (e.g., Bucketing & Segmenting)

• Create visualisations to analyse and present data/important insights

• Understand the common errors while working with MS Excel

Meanwhile, for registration SINU urged those interested to visit their Facebook page for more details on how to register.