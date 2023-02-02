Forms 3 and 5 results Friday

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY NED GAGAHE

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD) Dr Franco Rodie says year nine (form 3) and 11 (form 5) examination results will be released tomorrow, Friday, February 3.

In an email to Island Sun yesterday, Rodie said results will be posted via MEHRD’s website and can be accessed there.

Rodie said form seven placements have been released and signed off by Minister yesterday (Wednesday) and are now accessible from the MEHRD website.

The release of the form-seven results has brought relief to parents, supporters and fee payers who criticised MEHRD for the delay.

Most schools nationwide both primary and secondary schools have already kicked of class on January 23 and are now well into their second week of normal classes.

Meanwhile, concerned parents, guidance and fee payers are advised to go to MEHRD’s website if they wish to find our the placement of their children.