Floral training for SIWIBA members

SIWIBA members have successfully completed a three-day floral arrangement training for Honiara members.

The training ran from July 27-29 at the SIWIBA Business Development Centre, facilitated by Karina Aubira Paineitala and Ethel Saelea.

Fifteen members attended the training and were very pleased to have done so.

Speaking during the closing, SIWIBA President Pamela Zoleveke acknowledged Strongim Bisnis for making it possible for the training to take place; also for Paineitala and Saelea for conducting the training in a simple manner to help the women to upgrade their level of learning in floral arrangement.

Also Strongim Bisnis for providing the much-needed funding for the SIWIBA members.

A member representative acknowledged SIWIBA for taking the lead in empowering the women and appreciated Strongim Bisnis.

The training closed with the members awarded certificates on their achievements.