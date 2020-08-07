Fixtures ready

Advertise with Islandsun

Round 1 starts 8th August

By Taromane Martin

KOSSA FC and Telekom Soccer League 2020-2021 season debutant side, Southern United FC will kick off round one of the new season at the Lawson Tama Stadium.

The Solomon Islands Football Federation and TSL board confirmed the 2020-2021 TSL seasons will kick off tomorrow with two matches and continues Sunday with two more matches.

KOSSA FC takes on the Stanley Waita Southern United FC coached side at 2pm. Then happening at 4pm will see Henderson Eels FC taking on FC Isabel United.

United who finished in fourth position last season, will look to kick off their new season campaign with a bang.

Following memorable victories over most of the TSL big clubs last season, with the likes of Benjamin Totori, Michael Boso and Alick Mamae recruited into their ranks the Gideon Omokirio FC Isabel United side is more than capable of causing an upset.

Standing in their way for a positive start in their second TSL season tomorrow, will be the Eddie Marahare Eels coached side.

Eels who finished second last season, will also look to kick off their season with all three points. After a surprise loss to United in round 2 of last season, Eels saw their hopes of giving eventual champions Solomon Warriors a run for their money dampen.

A win for Henderson Eels tomorrow will be sweet revenge for eel’s fans, who were denied the TSL title following their surprise loss to United in round 2.

TSL matches for this Sunday meanwhile sees, Malaita Kingz FC taking on another season debutants, Central Coast FC at 2pm.

Led by Head Coach Jacob Moli, Central Coast FC though new has a number of experienced players in their ranks who are more than capable of helping the club bag their first three points of the season.

Kingz on the other hand has shown in the past seasons, that they are much tougher in the first round. With most of their well-known players moving on to other clubs for the new season, Head Coach Rence Talo will look to try out his new look young squad, 2pm on Sunday.

Then at 4pm Laugu FC, who will appear in their second season, takes on Real Kakamora FC. Following a disastrous campaign last season, Real Kakamora is looking ahead with optimistic as they try to create new history for the club.

Final match for round one of the competition takes place Wednesday next week with Marist FC taking on another season debutant side, Honiara FC at 4pm.

Like Kingz, Marist has also lost most of its players last season. This will be a strong test for Marist when they take on former Head Coach; Jerry Sam who is now leading the Hekari United linked Honiara FC this season.

Entrance fees meanwhile are as follows: Grand stand: $20, Hill side $10.

