Fiji second repatriation-flight to be delayed.

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE proposed second repatriation flight for Fiji scheduled for 30th March is likely to be shifted to 7th April 2022, according to Dr Jimmie Rodgers.

Dr Rodgers who is Secretary to the Prime Minister said at the moment they are still looking on whether to run the flight on the 30th of this month or delay it for 7th April 2022

“The reasons for the delay are that at the moment we don’t have enough passenger numbers to make the flight viable on the 30th but we are trying hard.

“Also, the fact that Fiji will start lifting its quarantine restrictions on the 7th of April,” he said.

Dr Rodger said they hope that Solomon Islands might be included on that one, so people travelling from Solomon’s may enter Fiji without quarantine, but they are still finding information on that.

“If that is the case it will benefit people who are travelling on the 7th of April.

“With this the second repatriation flight is yet to be confirmed .We will let know of the final outcome of the flight,” he said.

In addition, Rodgers said concerning the reopening of the international border the government has agreed to open it on the 1st of July 2022, processes are still being looked at.

“We are working towards that, to ensure when we reopen it is not just for cargo and goods but also for people coming into Solomon Islands,” he said.