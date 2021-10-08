Father and sons arrested for assault

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A 50-year-old man and his two sons were arrested and charged with assault in Big Ngella, Central province, on Sept 26 this year.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau speaking at his weekly media conference yesterday said police in Tulagi arrested the father and his two sons, youngest being 18 years following an assault incident.

He said the trio are now charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and are currently released on bail awaiting court appearance.

Mangau said according to reports gathered by police in Tulagi, prior to the incident the victim was at home when the two sons went into his house and pulled him out.

Mangau said the sons were sent by their father, however, the motive behind the assault is still unknown, as police investigations is still continuing.

Mangau said according to the report from Tulagi police the suspects unlawfully punched the victim on the face, his back and hit him with a stick.

The suspects also tore the victim’s clothes leaving him naked.

Mangau said there are ways to resolve disputes with each and not resolving to fighting, because taking law into your own hands will not solve anything but will lead to another problem with the law.

He said people living together in communities must always have respect for each other to avoid such problem.